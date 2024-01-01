Profile

Andreas Loizou

Business Writing and Storytelling Trainer

    Bio

    I combine my knowledge of the business world with a love of writing. I qualified as an ACA with PWC, worked as an equity analyst at Goldman Sachs and was a director of training at FT Knowledge for eleven years. I am First in English Literature and Linguistics from Leeds and a M.Phil in Modernist Literature from Cambridge. I'm a graduate of the Faber & Faber Novel Writing Academy. I'm an adjunct professor at the London Institute of Banking and Finance, a visiting professor of Business Storytelling at IE Business School in Madrid and a visiting professor at Leeds University Business School. I won the IE prize for business writing. I was voted Best Speaker at the internationally-renowned Financial Times Intro to the City programme for six years running. The Financial Times published my novel, "The Devil’s Deal" which featured in the WHSmith’s Top 20 Business Books and translation rights were sold in nine territories, including China, Korea and Japan. My second book, "The Story is Everything", is a very practical guide to business storytelling, was published by Hachette in 2022. Sequels on writing and communication are in the pipeline.

    Courses - English

    Fundamentals of Internal Business Communications

