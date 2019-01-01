Profile

Dr. Kymn Harvin Rutigliano

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Kymn Harvin Rutigliano has a passion for nurturing the human spirit through her work as a professor, mentor, scholar, leader and guide. Her intention is to live life fully and empower others to do so as well, making the world a better place. Dr. Rutigliano has been a change agent and leader of transformational initiatives in the public and private sectors as well as academia. She served as Speech Writer to the Secretary of Education and Governor of Pennsylvania, Director of Information and Education for the Pennsylvania Commission for Women, Media and Employee Relations leader at Bell Laboratories, and on as manager of Culture Transformation in the nuclear power industry. She is internationally known for her groundbreaking work at AT&T, the subject of her dissertation, "Bringing Love Back into Business." Dr. Rutigliano is the recipient of the Carl Barus Award for Outstanding Service in the Public Interest awarded by the Society on the Social Implications of Technology of the IEEE, the world's top engineering association. The award was given in recognition of her contribution and personal sacrifice in drawing attention to significant safety problems at a U.S. nuclear facility. She earned a Ph.D. in Organization Development and Spirituality from The Union Institute and University. She served on the faculty at Penn State University, Northcentral University, and the University of Phoenix prior to joining SUNY Empire State College. Dr. Rutigliano has a passion for making online learning transformational and championing courage and action for the greater good with her students.

    Courses

    Strategic Career Self-Management

