    Dr Ingeborg Bajema is a Nephropathologist with a research focus on immune mediated diseases such as ANCA-associated glomerulonephritis and SLE. She has been working at Leiden University Medical Center since 2002 and has published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles. She is a member of several nephropathology working groups, among others the Mayo Consensus Working Group on Glomerulonephritis, the EULAR/ERA Task Force for recommendations for the management of ANCA associated vasculitis, the Working Group for C3 glomerulopathy and the International Working group of PEXIVAS investigators. She is also a member of the Research Committee of the International Renal Pathology Society, and the secretary of the Presidential Council of the European Vasculitis Study Group. Besides the clinical research, dr Bajema is greatly involved in the curriculum for medical students at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Leiden. She is co-coordinator of the second year course “Mechanisms of Disease”, and is a lecturer in several post-graduate courses.

    Clinical Kidney, Pancreas and Islet Transplantation

