Lori Rosenkopf is the Vice Dean and Director of Wharton's Undergraduate Division and the Simon and Midge Palley Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She earned her B.S. and M.S. in Operations Research from Cornell University and Stanford University respectively. Lori also worked as a systems engineer for Eastman Kodak and AT&T Bell Laboratories before earning her Ph.D. in Management of Organizations from Columbia University. Since joining the faculty in 1993, Lori has taught courses for undergraduates, MBAs, doctoral students, and executive education participants, receiving the Hauck Award for distinguished teaching in the undergraduate program. She has served as a Senior Editor for the journal Organization Science and as a consultant for the National Academy of Sciences, and she has been elected as the Chair of the Technology and Innovation Management Division of the Academy of Management and also a member of the Macro-Organizational Behavior Society. Lori’s research examines technological communities and social networks across several high-tech industries. She analyzes how and when knowledge may flow between technical professionals and between firms, mapping these flows in order to estimate which people, firms, and technologies are more likely to succeed. This research has been published in leading journals including Administrative Science Quarterly, Academy of Management Journal, Academy of Management Review, Management Science, Organization Science, and Strategic Management Journal.