חבר סגל האוניברסיטה העברית משנת 1978. היה מורה ורכז ביחידה להוראת המתמטיקה בבית הספר לתלמידי חו"ל על שם רוטברג. בשנת 1994 קיבל את פרס מילקן למורים מצטיינים. מורה בכיר בפקולטה למתמטיקה ומדעי הטבע משנת 2006.
A member of the Hebrew University staff since 1978. He was a teacher and coordinator of the unit for mathematical instruction at the Rothberg International School. In 1994 he was awarded the Milken Prize for excellence in teaching. Teaching in the faculty of mathematics and exact sciences since 2006.