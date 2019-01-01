Lambèr Royakkers is associate professor in Ethics and Technology at the Department School of Innovation Sciences of the Eindhoven University of Technology. Lambèr Royakkers has studied mathematics, philosophy, and law. In 1996, he obtained his PhD on the logic of legal norms. During the last few years, he has done research and published in the following areas: military ethics, robo-ethics, deontic logic and the moral responsibility in research networks. He has authored and coauthored more than 10 the books, including Ethics, Engineering and Technology (Wiley-Blackwell, 2011), Moral Responsibility and the Problem of Many Hands (Routledge, 2015), and Just Ordinary Robots (CRC Press, 2016).