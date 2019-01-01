Profile

Lambèr Royakkers

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Lambèr Royakkers is associate professor in Ethics and Technology at the Department School of Innovation Sciences of the Eindhoven University of Technology. Lambèr Royakkers has studied mathematics, philosophy, and law. In 1996, he obtained his PhD on the logic of legal norms. During the last few years, he has done research and published in the following areas: military ethics, robo-ethics, deontic logic and the moral responsibility in research networks. He has authored and coauthored more than 10 the books, including Ethics, Engineering and Technology (Wiley-Blackwell, 2011), Moral Responsibility and the Problem of Many Hands (Routledge, 2015), and Just Ordinary Robots (CRC Press, 2016).

    Courses

    Ethics, Technology and Engineering

