Profile

Marie-Laure Boucheret

Professor

    Bio

    Marie-Laure Boucheret received the Eng. degree in Electrical Engineering from Telecom Bretagne, France, and the M.Sc. degree in Signal Processing from the University of Rennes, both in June 1985. In June 1997, she received the Ph.D. degree in Communications from TELECOM ParisTech, and the "Habilitation à diriger les recherches" in June 1999 from INPT University of Toulouse. From 1985 to 1986 she has been a research engineer at the French Philips Research Laboratory (LEP). From 1986 to 1991, she has been an engineer at Thales Alenia Space. From 1991 to 2005 she was a Associated Professor then a Professor at TELECOM ParisTech. Since March 2005 Marie-Laure Boucheret is a Professor at the National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse (INPT-ENSEEIHT - University of Toulouse). She is also with the Signal and Communication group of the IRIT Laboratory.

    Courses

    Introduction to Satellite Communications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder