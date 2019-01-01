Profile

Laura Neijenhuis

Research Assistant

    Bio

    Before IHS Laura worked as a trainee at the Netherlands Embassy in Romania, where she also conducted her master thesis “National Identity in the Post-Communist Era: A Comparative Analysis of Romania and Estonia”. At the Embassy, her work consisted of researching inclusion of Roma children through education, and the housing situation and eviction problem of the Roma minority in Romania. Themes and issues she is interested in are concepts such as geopolitics, conflict and cooperation, national and regional identities, and sustainable development, social and economic sustainability. At IHS, Laura contributes to research projects related to urban housing and livelihood, social housing and heritage. Moreover, she participates in advisory projects related to urban housing development, though she mainly focuses on supporting the IHS educational activities in the master's course and short training such as the Developing Social Housing Projects course.

    Courses

    Studying Cities: Social Science Methods for Urban Research

