Berglind Orradóttir

Deputy Director, United Nations University Land Restoration Programme (UNU-LRT)

    Berglind Orradottir is the Deputy Director of the United Nations University Land Restoration Training Programme (UNU-LRT), which assists strengthening institutional capacity in developing countries to combat land degradation and restore degraded land. She is also Assistant Professor at the Agricultural University of Iceland. Berglind did her undergraduate studies in Biology at the University of Iceland and earned an MSc in Rangeland Ecology and Management from Texas A&M University. She has conducted and is involved in research on the influence of disturbances on abiotic ecosystem processes, and on restoration of ecosystem processes on severely eroded land.

    Business Model Innovation for Sustainable Landscape Restoration

