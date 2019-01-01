Drew Dougherty MBA, MA Leadership Consultant, Executive Coach Drew has 20 years experience as a consultant, coach, and manager in leadership positions. He has worked extensively with many executives to maximize the impact of their leadership, and with their teams to achieve breakthrough performance through others. The foundation of Drew's coaching expertise lies in his extensive training and experience dealing with behavior change, combined with his practical experience as a results-driven senior executive in complex organizations. Industry Experience: Prior to founding LeadershipDNA in 1998, Drew held management positions in marketing and strategy for two major medical device companies (Guidant, Medtronic), plus four years as a chief congressional aid in Washington, DC. His most recent executive position was as head of Worldwide Marketing for the successful turnaround of a Medtronic acquisition company, operating in 85 countries, where he led the strategic planning process and re-engineered the process for customer input to product development. Consulting Experience: Drew has advised and coached dozens of senior leaders in Fortune 500, medium-sized, and start-up organizations. Leaders have consistently appreciated his coaching style as "providing the right balance of challenge and support - combining helpful structure for accountability with open curiosity and insight to get to the underlying issues." In his role as consultant, advising senior executives on the design of change initiatives, he is relied on for his data-based approach and practical insight. Clients often rely on Drew's experience and expertise in human and group dynamics to facilitate strategic planning, customer input, and challenging communications. Specific clients whom he has helped include McKinsey & Company, Alza/Johnson & Johnson, Vivra, IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, Leap Wireless, Qualcomm, Vx Capital, and Genentech/Roche. Relevant Affiliations: • Teaches a course on Executive Leadership at the University of California, San Diego • Has served as adjunct faculty at the Center for Creative Leadership. Education & Training: • MBA, Stanford Graduate School of Business (1987) • MA in Leadership from the Claremont Graduate School of Public Policy (1982) • BA, Dartmouth College (1980) • Certified in a broad array of leadership and communication style assessment tools. • Received focused training in Ontological Coaching for "Personal and Professional Mastery", NLP Coaching, and Group Dynamics • Completed extensive, multi-year curriculum in Human Potential, Personal Growth, and Facilitation • Stanford program Innovation and Entrepreneurship Personal interest: • Avid mountain biker and skier • Licensed private airplane pilot • Qualifier for the US Olympic Luge Team (1980) • Has traveled extensively worldwide • Speaks conversational Spanish and German • Writes raps • Resides in San Diego, California.