Omodiaogbe Samuel

Principal Strategy Consultant

How to Use The IFE-EFE Matrix for Strategic Analysis

Set the Right Strategy with BCG Matrix

Analyzing the Internal/External Competitive Profile Matrix

How to Use the Lean Canvas to Validate Your Business Model

Creating a Competitive Advantage with Value Chain Analysis

Developing Customer Insights with Empathy Map Canvas

Preparing to Secure Your Startup Funding with Pitch Canvas

How to Use the TOWS Matrix to Analyze and Set Strategy

Use the GE-McKinsey Matrix to Analyze and Set Your Strategy

Validating Your Startup Idea with MVP Experiment Canvas

How to Use the CPM to Analyze and Set Your Strategy

Analyzing Digital Transformation Canvas for Competitiveness

Use the IE Matrix to Analyze and Set Your Strategy

How to Use the QSPM to Analyze and Set the Right Strategy

Using Advanced SWOT Analysis to Determine Competitiveness

How to Use Buyer Persona Canvas to Understand Customer Needs

NGO Startup Analysis with Nonprofit Business Model Canvas

Strategic Analysis with Financial Competitive Profile Matrix

Validating Your Business Model with Innovator’s Canvas

Using Porter’s Five Forces Model for Competitive Analysis

Set Your Right Strategy with SPACE Matrix Analysis

How to Use the Business Model Canvas for Strategic Analysis

Creating a Product-Market Fit with Value Proposition Canvas

How to Innovate with the Strategy Canvas for Competitiveness

Validating Your Strategy with Market Opportunity Navigator

