Profile

Steve Ahn

Professor

    Bio

    Steve Ahn has been with KAIST since 2014. Located at KAIST, Korea’s leading technical university, the Institute for Startup KAIST and K-School aim at promoting tech-based startups and helping build up a healthy startup ecosystem in Korea. Steve Ahn worked at Samsung Electronics and held several senior positions. In 2000, he founded Leadis Technology, a fabless semiconductor company in Silicon Valley. Under his leadership as CEO, Leadis quickly grew to become one of the leading suppliers of display driver IC’s for mobile phones. Leadis completed its initial public offering at NASDAQ in 2004. He holds a B.S. in Metallurgical Engineering from Seoul National University, an M.S. in Materials Science from KAIST, an M.S. in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering both from Stanford University and an Executive MBA from the Tsinghua/INSEAD joint program.

    Courses

    Finance for Startups

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder