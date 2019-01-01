After passing the national competitive examination of Agrégation de lettres modernes, graduate studies and research about figures of power, and a professional and artistic training in the field of performing arts, Florence Botello joined Sciences Po where she is currently academic advisor at the School of Public Affairs. She is in charge of the Culture and Cultural Policy & Management streams, the dual-degree Sciences Po/Ecole du Louvre and the Master in Political Arts - SPEAP. She teaches courses in humanities, cultural projects, artistic production and artistic support.