Profile

Dr. Rishindra Reddy

Course Co-director, Assistant Professor of Surgery, Section of Thoracic Surgery

    Bio

    Rishindra M. Reddy, M.D. is an Assistant Professor in Thoracic Surgery at the University of Michigan. Dr. Reddy's clinical interests include all aspects of general thoracic surgery including thoracic oncology, minimally invasive techniques, pectus repair and therapy for end-stage lung disease including transplantation and lung volume reduction surgery. His academic interests include improving outcomes for patients with thoracic cancers, molecular targeting for thoracic cancers, resident and medical student education. He serves as the Surgery Clerkship Director and the Chair of the University of Michigan Comprehensive Robotic Surgery Program.

    Courses

    Thoracic Oncology

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder