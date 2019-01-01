Rishindra M. Reddy, M.D. is an Assistant Professor in Thoracic Surgery at the University of Michigan. Dr. Reddy's clinical interests include all aspects of general thoracic surgery including thoracic oncology, minimally invasive techniques, pectus repair and therapy for end-stage lung disease including transplantation and lung volume reduction surgery. His academic interests include improving outcomes for patients with thoracic cancers, molecular targeting for thoracic cancers, resident and medical student education. He serves as the Surgery Clerkship Director and the Chair of the University of Michigan Comprehensive Robotic Surgery Program.