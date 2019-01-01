Peter Ivan Edwards is Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, National University of Singapore. He is active as a composer of contemporary experimental music with performances of his works at major festivals in Europe and America. He studied composition at Northwestern University (B.M.) and the University of California, San Diego (M.A. and Ph.D.). He was awarded a DAAD scholarship in 2001 to study with Nicolaus A. Huber at the Folkwang Hochschule in Essen, Germany. In addition to major study composition instruction at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory, Edwards leads the first year music theory modules and teaches classes on collaborative composition, experimental music realization, and music since 1950. He is a member of the experimental music trio Ang Mo Faux. His work is released on Albany Records and the Palace of Lights label.
(Photo credit: Steven M. Miller)