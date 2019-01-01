Profile

Bio

Andres Rodriguez is a Sr. Principal Engineer working with the Intel's Data Center Group (DCG) where he designs deep learning solutions for Intel’s customers and provides technical leadership across Intel for deep learning products. He has 13 years of experience working in artificial intelligence. Andres received his PhD from Carnegie Mellon University for his research in machine learning, and prior to joining Intel, he was a DL research scientist with the Air Force Research Laboratory and adjunct professor at Wright State University. He holds over 20 peer reviewed publications in journals and conferences, and a book chapter on machine learning.

Courses

An Introduction to Practical Deep Learning

