I am an applied economist with specialization in consumer behavior, demand analysis, consumer research methods (e.g., choice experiments, experimental auctions) and econometric modelling. Most of my research work consists in analyzing primary and secondary data (from surveys, economic experiments, scanner data, household survey data) using quantitative methods to answer research questions on hot topics in different areas of economics such as: • Food marketing, e.g., labelling, demand for new products, price promotions etc. • Environmental economics, e.g., demand for sustainable private and public goods • Health Economics, e.g., choice of healthy diet, child obesity etc. • Welfare economics, e.g., economics of animal welfare • Development economics, e.g., food security and poverty