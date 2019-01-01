Profile

Montserrat Costa-Font

Research Economist

    Bio

    I hold a PhD in Food Economics and Marketing (Barcelona, UPC, 2009). I earned a Masters in Science (MSc Econ) degree on Environmental Economics and Regulation from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE, 2006). Before that I earned both a graduate and undergraduate degree in Agriculture Engineering and Food Industry Engineering from the University of Lleida (2001, 2004). I have specialized in the analysis of food consumption and the organization of food industries. Before my current position, I worked as a research fellow at the main research centre for food research in Barcelona CREDA. Previously I taught food economics and marketing as a teaching fellow and then lecturer (Assistant Professor) at the Universitat Politecnica de Catalunya. Simultaneously I was a part time tutor for the Spanish distance learning university (Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia) teaching several Environmental science courses. My research falls in the area of food marketing. My current interests are at the intersection of food economics, behavioral science and environmental policy. More specifically, I have published major work on the economic and psychosocial valuation of genetically modified food, food behavior and decision making of sustainable food consumption. The latter is an area an area where I have co-supervised two PhD theses.

    Courses

    The Economics of Agro-Food Value Chains

