Enrico Bertini is Associate Professors in the Computer Science and Engineering department at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. He has taught courses on visualization and visual analytics for more than 10 years in public and private institutions across Europe and the United States. Prof. Bertini's research focuses on the development and evaluation of advanced visual interfaces for Data Science. He has numerous publications top visualization conferences and journals and he is the recipient of several awards for his research. He is also the co-host of Data Stories, a popular podcast on data and data visualization.