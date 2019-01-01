Profile

Dorcas Nthoki

Research Assistant

    Bio

    Dorcas is a Research Assistant at the Urban Competitiveness and Resilience Department at IHS, Erasmus University, Rotterdam. She is an urban planner involved in academic research for urban development, training of econometrics and applied research of foreign direct investment inflows into countries and cities with a particular focus on Africa. Dorcas contributed research to a chapter developed by Prof. Ronald Wall for the 2016 OECD report: African Economic Outlook. She also took part in the conference proceedings of the 2015 Annual ISOCARP Conference held in Rotterdam where she presented her research on the Competitiveness of port cities and non-port cities. She is currently involved in the research on UN-Habitat State of African Cities Report(2017), as well as supervision and training of Masters’ students on Urban Management and Development at the IHS, Erasmus University.

    Courses

    Studying Cities: Social Science Methods for Urban Research

