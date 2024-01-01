Profile

Nestor U. Salcedo

Tourism and Hotel Management - Escola FUAB Formació

Bio

Ph.D. in Economics, Management, and Organization. Associate professor in the School of Tourism and Hotel Management at the UAB, Adjunct Professor at ESAN Graduate School of Business, and Postdoctoral Researcher at ESADE Center for Corporate Governance. Academic Member of the European Corporate Governance Institute (ECGI) and the International Corporate Governance Society (ICGS). Professional experience as a consultant and external advisor for private sector companies and public organizations. Oriented towards the creation and collaboration of international networks. His research interests include strategy, ownership and leadership structures, and information technology focused on digital economy and marketing.

Courses - English

Sustainable high-end tourism

