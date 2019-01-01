Amol Navathe, MD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Health Policy and Medicine at Penn. Dr. Navathe is a practicing physician, health economist, and engineer with a deep expertise in delivery transformation and policy design. His work has focused on the utilization of advanced health data analytics and technology to improve healthcare delivery, which he has implemented at numerous large health systems. He has applied his skills to delivery transformation, federal policy for health care evidence development and data infrastructure, and the study of physician and hospital economic behavior. Dr. Navathe’s technical expertise focuses on the use of claims data to measure the costs, quality and appropriateness of care, making inferences on clinical care delivery highly relevant to analysis of health system performance and policy design. He also has deep experience with large scale government led projects, having served as Medical Officer and Senior Program Manager for the $1B federal Comparative Effectiveness Research program, and with informatics and information technology to support health care delivery. His thought leadership led to founding the new disciplinary academic journal “Health Care: the Journal of Delivery Science and Innovation” and serving as its Co-Editor-in-Chief as well as serving as Founding Director of the Foundation for Healthcare Innovation. His work on improving health care costs and quality has been published in leading journals including the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), Health Affairs, Health Services Research, and the American Journal of Managed Care. Dr. Navathe completed his medical training at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, post-graduate medical training at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and obtained his PhD in Health Care Management and Economics at The Wharton School at Penn.