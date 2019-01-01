I lead several AI projects for Intel's AI Products Group. At Intel, I contribute to development of our deep learning framework neon and design computer vision algorithms for applications ranging from satellite imagery to computational neuroscience. I joined recently from Intel's acquisition of the deep learning startup Nervana Systems. I obtained my PhD from Harvard University, where I combined neuroscience experiments with computational modeling to investigate the role of recurrent neural networks in human vision. During my undergraduate work in physics, I constructed Ising models to describe the statistical patterns of neuronal spiking in retinal ganglion cells. My research has appeared in scientific journals such as Neuron, Scientific Reports, and eLife.