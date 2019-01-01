Dr Isabel C Barrio is an Associate Professor at the Agricultural University of Iceland, where she teaches a course on rangeland ecology and management. Isabel is also teaching and supervising fellows at the United Nations University Land Restoration Training Programme (UNU-LRT). Her research interests relate to plant-herbivore interactions in tundra ecosystems, and her research in Iceland focuses on the impacts of sheep grazing on common highland ranges, a main land use in Iceland. Isabel obtained her PhD in Environmental Sciences in 2010, and worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Alberta (Canada) before moving to Iceland in 2015.