Thorunn Petursdottir is a senior expert in natural resource management at the Soil Conservation Service in Iceland. She has worked in the field of ecosystem restoration and sustainable land management for the last two decades. First as a professional advisor on land management to farmers and other land users and later as a scientist, focusing on applied transdisciplinary research in the field of sustainability science. Her research interest is on resilience-based management of natural resources including for instance, research on ecosystem functions, landscape restoration, social-ecological system analysis, policy analysis, institutional analysis, organizational structure, benchmarking, program/project management, stakeholder analysis, participatory planning and monitoring and evaluation. She has been involved in various European scientific projects, published several peer reviewed articles in scientific journals and actively participated in policy making within the environmental field in Iceland.