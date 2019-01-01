Jonathan Dion is a senior technical instructor that has been working for AWS for over 2 years living in Toronto. Prior to teaching and lecturing for AWS customers, Jonathan was part of the Solutions Architect team and decided to become a technical instructor to share his passion for AWS and technology. Previously, he worked on major projects for a service provider where he was a systems architect. Subsequently, he became a Solutions Architect for a reseller in their professional services team where he worked for more than 100 clients on both traditional and cloud IT infrastructure projects. If you bring the subject of maple syrup in a discussion, be prepared to talk for hours.