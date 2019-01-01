Bobbie is a lifelong resident of Virginia. She’s been a geek her entire life (way before it was cool). She started out with web design and server administration in college - way back in the 1900s! She has done everything from phone tech support for dial-up internet, UNIX admin, and serving as a technical lead on Homeland Security and Emergency Management application development in the local, state, and federal governments. Before coming to AWS Bobbie was the leader of a DevOps shop that involved a LOT of on call. She loves teaching folks the power of the AWS cloud and how they can set up their infrastructure to NOT be called out after hours. She loves to work on renovations in her historic home and spend time with her husband and three German Shepherds when not teaching.