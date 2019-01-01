Profile

Véronique Thomas

Global Head Structured Finance Hedging

    Veronique has more than 15 year experience in the field Foreign Exchange and Interest rate Risk Management in connexion with Structured Finance dealing with international Corporates. She started her professional career first as an external auditor and then as a consultant in Change Management in the Investment Banking area. She joined Societe Generale in 1999 and hold various positions including Project Manager for Structured products , Head of Structured products’ Middle office and finally Financial Engineer, focusing on interest rates Hedges for Structured Financings and IFRS issues. She completed her experience at Royal Bank of Scotland for 3 years within the Corporate Risk Solutions Team dedicated to French Corporates and Project Finance before re-joining the Société Générale Corporate Derivatives Group within the Structured Financing Team. Veronique is currently an Exco member of the Corporate Interest rates and FX derivatives Group supervising the Global Structured Financing Hedging team , the Market Risk Advisory dedicated to French Corporates as well as the Scare Resources management team. Veronique holds a degree in Economics and Business from the Business School of LYON (EML, France) and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut (United States).

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

