Lucia Carranza

Export Finance Analyst

    Lucia began her career at Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking in Milan as a VIE Analyst in Export Finance in June 2014. During this time she supported the Export Finance team in managing and monitoring operations in Italy. She joined the Export Finance department in Madrid as an Analyst on 1st November 2015, and she still is part of the team. In 2017 she did a six-month internal swap within the Real Estate department in Madrid. Before joining Societe Generale she did an internship in the Global Transaction Banking department at BNP Paribas in Paris. Lucia graduated in 2014 with a Double Diploma in International Business Management from the Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE) and Reims Management School (two years exchange program). She is fluent in French and English and has a good knowledge of Italian

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

