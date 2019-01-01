Profile

Pierre-Antoine Barreault

Deputy Head of Trade and Commodity Finance EMEA

    Bio

    Since 2011, Pierre-Antoine is Deputy Head of Trade and Commodity Finance in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with teams in Geneva, London and Paris. Pierre-Antoine joined SG CIB in 1997 and has since held various positions within and around the natural resources sector in New York, Hong Kong and Paris. His roles have included originating and structuring project finance transactions in the energy and utilities sectors across the Americas and Asia as well as providing financial advisory services. He has also been in charge of repackaging loans originated by the bank for third party investors. Pierre-Antoine graduated from ESC Toulouse in 1995.

    Courses

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder