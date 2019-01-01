Profile

Nigel Ball

Global Head of LBO Finance

    Bio

    Nigel Ball is Managing Director and Global Head of Leveraged Finance. In this role, he will be responsible for managing Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking’s Leveraged Finance team across Europe and the US which includes 50 professionals. Nigel is based in London. He joined Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking in January 2003 as Director in the UK Leveraged Finance team and subsequently headed the London team between 2005 and 2012. In June 2012 he moved to head up the Bank’s Corporate Acquisition Finance and Capital Structure Advisory business for Northern Europe and CEEMEA before returning to Leveraged Finance as Global Head in October 2015. Prior to joining Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking, Nigel was a Director and Senior Originator at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein where he held responsibility for originating and executing European LBOs. Before this he was with HSBC Investment Bank and Midland Bank where he joined as a Graduate Trainee and worked mostly in leveraged and acquisition finance. Nigel has a BA (hons) in Economics from Newcastle University, and is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

    Courses

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

