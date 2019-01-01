Profile

Jérôme Jacques

Head of Asset Backed Products

    Bio

    Managing Director Global Co-Head of Asset Backed Products (ABP) Jérôme Jacques was named Global Co-Head of Asset Backed Products in December 2014. He first joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1989 and was assigned several positions in the Corporate Finance and Securitization activities over the last 15 years, including Head of the European Residential and Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities Group and Head of Securitization for the Americas. In 2008, Jérôme became Head of Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities Division for the Americas and then Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the region. Two years after, he was appointed Co-Deputy Global Head of Natural Ressources and Energy Financing in 2010. Jérôme Jacques graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), and holds a Master in Accounting and a BA in Economics from the University La Sorbonne

    Courses

    Global Financing Solutions (by EDHEC and Société Générale)

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder