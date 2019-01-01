Managing Director Global Co-Head of Asset Backed Products (ABP) Jérôme Jacques was named Global Co-Head of Asset Backed Products in December 2014. He first joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking in 1989 and was assigned several positions in the Corporate Finance and Securitization activities over the last 15 years, including Head of the European Residential and Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities Group and Head of Securitization for the Americas. In 2008, Jérôme became Head of Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities Division for the Americas and then Deputy Head of the Global Markets Division for the region. Two years after, he was appointed Co-Deputy Global Head of Natural Ressources and Energy Financing in 2010. Jérôme Jacques graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), and holds a Master in Accounting and a BA in Economics from the University La Sorbonne