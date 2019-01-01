Wes Gruver has been AWS for 4 years and is a Senior Technical Trainer. With more than 20 years of experience and success in managing IT infrastructure and all aspects application development and management. He is currently responsible for training our enterprise customers on how to choose and use AWS cloud products and services. He teaches a broad range of classes, from basic to advanced Architecture, to DevOps on AWS, Big Data, Security Operations and more. In his free time Wes teaches SCUBA Diving and loves to travel.