Profile

Joanne Woodard

Vice President for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access

      Bio

      Ms. Joanne Woodard has served as Vice President for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access since June 2015, overseeing UNT’s efforts to maintain a diverse, welcoming and inclusive environment for students, faculty and staff and to build new alliances, partnerships and collaborations in the communities UNT serves. She has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She most recently served as vice provost for institutional equity and diversity and chief diversity officer at North Carolina State University, where she oversaw the planning, implementation and evaluation of diversity initiatives, affirmative action and federal and state equal opportunity compliance. Ms. Woodard began her institutional equity and diversity activities at NC State in 1997 as the Vice Provost for Equal Opportunity and Equity. She served as a lecturer in history at NC State University and was a visiting lecturer at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

      Courses

      Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Access Essentials

      Other topics to explore
      Placeholder
      Arts and Humanities
      338 courses
      Placeholder
      Business
      1095 courses
      Placeholder
      Computer Science
      668 courses
      Placeholder
      Data Science
      425 courses
      Placeholder
      Information Technology
      145 courses
      Placeholder
      Health
      471 courses
      Placeholder
      Math and Logic
      70 courses
      Placeholder
      Personal Development
      137 courses
      Placeholder
      Physical Science and Engineering
      413 courses
      Placeholder
      Social Sciences
      401 courses
      Placeholder
      Language Learning
      150 courses

      Coursera Footer

      Start or advance your career

      Browse popular topics

      Popular courses and articles

      Earn a degree or certificate online

      Coursera

      Community

      More

      Learn Anywhere
      Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
      Placeholder