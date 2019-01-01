Ms. Joanne Woodard has served as Vice President for Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access since June 2015, overseeing UNT’s efforts to maintain a diverse, welcoming and inclusive environment for students, faculty and staff and to build new alliances, partnerships and collaborations in the communities UNT serves. She has more than 25 years of experience in higher education. She most recently served as vice provost for institutional equity and diversity and chief diversity officer at North Carolina State University, where she oversaw the planning, implementation and evaluation of diversity initiatives, affirmative action and federal and state equal opportunity compliance. Ms. Woodard began her institutional equity and diversity activities at NC State in 1997 as the Vice Provost for Equal Opportunity and Equity. She served as a lecturer in history at NC State University and was a visiting lecturer at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.