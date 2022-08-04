Gabriele Jacobs is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Culture at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. She holds a PhD from the University of Münster, Germany. Her research interests include: Organizational change, justice and identity, leadership, international management, civic engagement, co-creation, methodology. Her research is published in several leading academic journals and presented at international conferences, but also in practitioner oriented outlets. In 2014 she co-founded the Centre of Excellence on Public Safety Management (CESAM). She leads and contributes to national and international, multi-stakeholder research projects in the field of safety and security. Currently she also coordinates the Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliance on "International Security Management", which aims at creating sustainable and concrete resources and structures to foster international security collaborations.