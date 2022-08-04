Profile

Gabriele Jacobs

Professor

    Bio

    Gabriele Jacobs is Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Culture at the Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University in the Netherlands. She holds a PhD from the University of Münster, Germany. Her research interests include: Organizational change, justice and identity, leadership, international management, civic engagement, co-creation, methodology. Her research is published in several leading academic journals and presented at international conferences, but also in practitioner oriented outlets. In 2014 she co-founded the Centre of Excellence on Public Safety Management (CESAM). She leads and contributes to national and international, multi-stakeholder research projects in the field of safety and security. Currently she also coordinates the Erasmus+ Knowledge Alliance on "International Security Management", which aims at creating sustainable and concrete resources and structures to foster international security collaborations.

    Courses

    지속가능발전목표를 향한 기업 운영

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder