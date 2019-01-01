Profile

Hong Pham

Solutions Architect

    Bio

    Hong has been working at AWS since 2015. In her current role as a Solutions Architect, Hong works as a trusted AWS technical advisor for AWS Strategic customers. That includes helping customers architect new workloads running on AWS, as well as sharing best practices to optimize cost and performance for using AWS Services. Hong focuses on Cloud Security and believes that Cloud Security is Job Zero for everyone. Outside of AWS, Hong invested time to support Women in Technology by providing coaching and building connections with many awesome local Female Technologists. Hong also spends time exploring beautiful Pacific North West with her Shiba Inu, or watches Planet Earth and Space Documentary on Netflix

    Courses

    AWS Fundamentals: Addressing Security Risk

