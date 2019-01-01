Dr Carolina Soekmadji has been pursuing her goal, to make contributions to medicine by understanding the biology of prostate cancer in order to develop personalised targeted therapies. She began her research training in Japan after being accepted into the Panasonic Scholarship Program where she undertook her Masters Degree at Kyoto University on protein structure. She then moved to Australia where she completed her PhD at the University of Melbourne. Her PhD was focused on investigating the mechanism of exocytosis and endocytosis of synaptic vesicles and was supported by prestigious Australian PhD scholarships. Dr Soekmadji continued her research in this area by undertaking a postdoctoral position at the Univ. of Queensland investigating the mechanism of exocytosis of zymogen granule in mice acinar cell model. Dr Soekmadji has dedicated her career in the area of prostate cancer progression, detection and therapy, in particular on the role of extracellular vesicles in advanced prostate cancer progression. Her recent work in this field has attracted a number of internationally competitive awards and she has been involved in multidisciplinary exosome focus consortiums. She is currently an Adjunct Board member at the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) an Adjunct Senior Fellow at The University of Queensland. Dr Soekmadji’s current work aims to understand the role of extracellular vesicles in mediating resistance in advanced prostate cancer. Her current interest is to investigate the effect of drugs which can target the androgen receptor signaling pathways and the role of extracellular vesicles in these processes, to develop innovative intervention strategies and novel therapeutic targets in advanced prostate cancer.