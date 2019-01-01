Profile

Joel Adriance

Director of Training & Learning

Bio

Joel is the Director of Training & Learning at the International Youth Foundation. He serves as a technical expert, trainer, manager and researcher on topics of training and learning within social entrepreneurship, social innovation, civic participation, and youth agency programs. He also oversees a portfolio of 12 social innovation programs that form part of YouthActionNet in Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Spain and Portugal. Joel has a masters from Harvard University and a bachelors from the University of Virginia. During his time at Harvard he was a Reynolds Fellow in Social Entrepreneurship at the Center for Public Leadership. A dual citizen of the US and Ecuador, he works for IYF remotely from Cuenca, Ecuador.

Courses

Vozes da Mudança Social

Voces de cambio social

