Named one of the Top 100 Women of Influence 2019 by the Australian Financial Review, Melanie Tran is a disruptor, an innovator, an activist, a social entrepreneur. Melanie’s work as a User Experience (UX) Designer and social entrepreneur has been recognised internationally, including being named the winner of the Laureate International Universities Global Here for Good Award 2018. Melanie’s lived-experience, developed skills and knowledge allow for her work to span the disability, health and technology sectors. With over eight years’ experience, and through her role as a UX Designer at Hireup, Melanie specializes in bringing together the worlds of business, design and social impact.