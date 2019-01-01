Profile

Huei Peng

Director of Mcity, Roger L. McCarthy Professor of Mechanical Engineering

    Bio

    Huei Peng received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in 1992. He is director of Mcity, the University of Michigan’s public-private partnership devoted to advancing the development of connected and automated vehicles. Peng is also the Roger L. McCarthy Professor of Mechanical Engineering at U-M. Peng’s research interests include adaptive control and optimal control, with emphasis on their applications to vehicular and transportation systems. In the last twenty years, Peng has worked on vehicle automation, vehicle dynamics, design and assessment of active safety systems, and human model development—with a special focus on understanding how they err. He has served as the principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than fifty research projects, with a total funding of more than $30 million. He has more than 240 technical publications, including 100 in referred journals and four books. Peng is an SAE Fellow and an ASME Fellow. He is a ChangJiang Scholar at the Tsinghua University of China.

    Courses

    Self-Driving Cars Teach-Out

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder