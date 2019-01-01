Profile

Dina Buchbinder Auron

Founder and President

    Dina is a Mexican social entrepreneur who didn't like (to sit still at) school while growing up. She found herself in her element when she played and moved to learn. Dina is passionate about empowering students, teachers and parents to find purpose and meaning in the world through play. Today, she continues her work to transform education systems to raise better global citizens that are entrepreneurs from childhood. She is the Chair of the Board of the United Nations Youth Association Mexico. In 2007, when she was 24 years old, she founded Education for Sharing (E4S). To date, E4S has benefited over 1 million people and is operating in 8 countries. Dina has been selected as a Fellow in the following organizations: Youth Action Net, Ashoka, a Vital Voices Lead, Edmund Hillary, Schusterman, and a World Economic Forum Global Shaper. She is a Hubert Humphrey Fellow in Urban Planning at MIT, and holds a Master in Public Administration by the Harvard Kennedy School.

    Vozes da Mudança Social

    Voces de cambio social

