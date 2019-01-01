Profile

Dr William Schulz

Director, Centre for Social Change

    Bio

    Dr. William C. Schulz is an award-winning scholar in the fields of Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship, whose book, Creating Value Through Skill-Based Strategic Thinking and Entrepreneurial Leadership received critical acclaim as one of the strongest in strategy from a resource-based perspective. Dr. Schulz’s research interests continue to focus on the value creation process that centers on innovation-related strategic thinking of leaders and other skilled resource deployments through time. Dr. Schulz has applied the lessons of his research to inform curriculum development and to help small and growing enterprises, both for-profit and not-for-profit, leverage their skills and capabilities for sustainable success. Dr. Schulz is currently the Founding Director of Walden’s Center for Social Change. Bill was a past Chair for the United States Association of Small Business & Entrepreneurship's (USASBE) Entrepreneurship Education Division, and was formerly the Vice President for Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer at Albertus Magnus College.

    Courses

    Vozes da Mudança Social

    Voces de cambio social

