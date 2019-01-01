Profile

Daniel B. Rodriguez

Harold Washington Professor of Law

Bio

Daniel B. Rodriguez is the Harold Washington Professor of Law, and former dean, at Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, where he is also a research associate at the Institute for Policy Research. He has or had research positions at the American Foundation and the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, and has been a faculty member at the University of Texas, the University of San Diego (where was also dean), and the University of California, Berkeley. He has been a visiting professor at Harvard, Stanford, USC, and Virginia law schools. Professor Rodriguez has served as president of the Association of American Law Schools and the chair of the American Bar Association’s Center for Innovation.

Courses

Law in the Time of COVID-19: A Northwestern Teach-Out

