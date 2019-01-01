Kathleen began her career as a graphic designer, desktop publisher, and production coordinator for KPMG. Kathleen then moved into developing eLearning for KPMG Consulting and transitioned into consulting for change management, communications, and training from there. Kathleen's experience includes driving strategic communications, training. readiness, and change management activities for global business transformations. She has contributed to all aspects of the program lifecycle including contributing to the vision, designing strategy, managing teams, writing messaging, developing content, deploying products, and analyzing results. She is passionate about providing customers, partners, and employees with the information and tools that enable shared success.