Dr. Ruth L. Bush is the associate dean of medical education and a professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine. Prior to joining UH College of Medicine, Bush served as a tenured professor at Baylor College of Medicine and as a tenured professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine. She was also the deputy director of the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness and Safety at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, in Houston, where she oversaw scientific program operations and research of 200 faculty and staff. At UH College of Medicine, Bush is actively involved in medical education, serving as a professor, as well as an associate dean. In addition, she is a vascular surgeon at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System in Temple, TX, where she also teaches residents and medical students. In addition to being an accomplished physician and educator, Bush also holds a master’s in public health and a law degree. Bush is a member of several prestigious professional organizations including the Association of Women Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons Academy of Master Surgeon Educators. She is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a distinguished fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and the American Venous Forum. She is a past president of the Vascular and Endovascular Surgery Society and currently serves as a vascular surgery oral examiner for the American Board of Surgery. Bush has authored over 153 peer-reviewed articles, 34 book chapters and is currently on the editorial board of five prestigious medical journals. She has been an invited faculty member for more than 200 national and international programs.