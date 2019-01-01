Profile

Jenniffer Brady

Subject Matter Expert

Bio

Hi! My name is Jenniffer and I have over 10 years of experience in finance management with an additional 5 years of working for a fortune 500 bank. I started my career with working as a bank teller and moved my way up to a sales and service specialist within a year. I was able to achieve a Bachelor's degree in 3 years and I have a passion to push myself outside my comfort zone with learning new things. I have lived in 9 states, and I have visited 22 states. I love traveling, dogs, and music. I spend my free time volunteering for transiting soldiers, doing crossfit, playing with my two children, and going to the beach.

Courses

Learn to Job Search with Indeed

Build a Profile for a Dream Job with Indeed

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder