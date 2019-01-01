Hi! My name is Jenniffer and I have over 10 years of experience in finance management with an additional 5 years of working for a fortune 500 bank. I started my career with working as a bank teller and moved my way up to a sales and service specialist within a year. I was able to achieve a Bachelor's degree in 3 years and I have a passion to push myself outside my comfort zone with learning new things. I have lived in 9 states, and I have visited 22 states. I love traveling, dogs, and music. I spend my free time volunteering for transiting soldiers, doing crossfit, playing with my two children, and going to the beach.