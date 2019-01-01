Vidhi Chaudhri is Assistant Professor in the Department of Media and Communication at Erasmus University Rotterdam where she teaches in the International Bachelor in Communication and Media (IBCoM) and Master Media & Business (M&B). Her teaching and research interests span topics in organizational communication and public relations, including corporate social responsibility (CSR), crisis communication and corporate reputation, social-mediated corporate communication, and digital activism. Vidhi has a doctorate in organizational communication from Purdue University, USA. She is co-author of several book chapters and business case studies. She is also co-author of Corporate Communication through Social Media: Strategies for Managing Reputation (SAGE). Her work is published in peer-reviewed journals such as Management Communication Quarterly, Public Relations Review, International Journal of Business Communication, Media & Communication, The Journal of Corporate Citizenship, and Corporate Communication: A International Journal, among others. Before joining EUR in 2012, Vidhi was Assistant Professor in Communication at The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA). A native of India, Vidhi studied history at Delhi University and worked as a public relations consultant with 20:20 MEDIA (now 2020 MSL) and as a voice-over specialist at India’s national television network.