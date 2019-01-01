Alex Ziskind consistently strives to be on the cutting edge of technology, employs the latest web and mobile techniques and integrates them with the cloud. He's passionate about distributed systems and service oriented architecture. For the last 16 years, Alex has been developing software solutions for the enterprise as well as small startups. In the last 6 years, his Washington DC based company, Nuvious, has been involved in architecting and implementing cloud solutions on an international scale. Since 2015, Alex has been recognized as a Telerik Developer Expert due to his community involvement with NativeScript. You can connect with Alex on Twitter @digitalix and on his blog nativescripting.com/blog