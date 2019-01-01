Dilip Das is a Provost’s Office liaison for 12 U-M units on campus implementing their five-year Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Strategic Plans. He is the Accreditation Liaison Officer at U-M for the Higher Learning Commission’s 2020 U-M Reaccreditation. Dilip also leads and helps manage statewide college access grant programs and mentors both graduate and undergraduate students. Dilip holds a doctorate in higher education administration, a master’s in science education, and a bachelor’s degree in biology.