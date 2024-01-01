Rajeev Malhotra bridges the world of academics and policy making. He is a Professor and Director Public Policy Programmes at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, O.P. Jindal Global University, Delhi NCR, India. A development economist and a civil servant with over 34 years of experience, he has worked with the Government of India where until August 2012 he was Economic Adviser to the then Union Finance Minister of India. From 2002 to 2008, he worked at UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva and prior to that at the Planning Commission, Government of India, New Delhi. He has been frequently engaged as a consultant with national and international organizations in Asia, Africa and in the South Pacific island countries. He has worked with UNDP, UN OHCHR, UNICEF, UNDG, FAO, UN ESCAP, among others. His research interest includes conceptual and empirical work on macroeconomic issues in development policy; fiscal policy and budgeting; poverty estimation and human development; and human rights and development. His recent publications include: Economic Theory and Policy Amidst Global Discontent, (co-ed.), Routledge, London and New Delhi, 2018; ‘Delivering development and good governance: Making human rights count’, World Bank Legal Review, Vol. 6, February, 2015 India Public Policy Report 2014 (OUP, 2014); ‘India @ 100: Giving wings to the lumbering elephant’, Futures: Journal of Policy, Planning and Futures Studies, Elsevier 56 (2014) 8-21; and A Critical Decade-Polices for India’s Development (OUP, 2012).